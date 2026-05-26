Green Bay Packers RB Josh Jacobs arrested, facing five charges

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs has been arrested, the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department announced on Tuesday. Jacobs is facing five charges due to an event that took place on Saturday, May 23.

“On May 23, 2026, at approximately 8:37 a.m., the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department was dispatched to a disturbance complaint involving Josh Jacobs,” a statement from the police department said via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

“As a result of the investigation, Josh Jacobs was subsequently arrested on May 26, 2026, and booked into the Brown County Jail on the following charges:

“Battery — Domestic Abuse, Criminal Damage to Property — Domestic Abuse, Disorderly Conduct — Domestic Abuse, Strangulation and Suffocation, Itimidation of a Victim.

“This remains an active and ongoing investigation. No further information will be released at this time.”

Shortly after the news broke, a statement came from the Packers. After saying they are aware of the charges against their running back, no comment came from the team.

“We are aware of the matter involving Josh Jacobs,” it said, also via Schneidman. “As it is an ongoing legal situation, we will withhold further comment.”

Jacobs is a former first-round pick of the then-Oakland Raiders after spending his college days with the Alabama Crimson Tide. He is set to enter his eighth NFL season and third with Green Bay.

More on Josh Jacobs, time with Green Bay Packers

The Packers certainly feel like they have one of the best running backs in football on the roster. Jacobs has been a great player for them ever since joining ahead of the 2024 season. Things fizzled out in Las Vegas for Jacobs. Green Bay presented a great opportunity to restart his career.

Jacobs certainly took advantage of the chance. In a Packers uniform, Jacobs has produced 2,258 yards and 28 touchdowns on just 535 carries. We likely would have seen back-to-back seasons of 1,000 yards if not for an injury that kept him out of two games.

It was a knee injury that hampered Jacobs, which took place at MetLife Stadium. To say he had harsh words to say about the stadium would be a little bit of an understatement.

“Definitely the worst,” Jacobs said of MetLife Stadium. “Always been the worst. I know if I ever play there again, I will never talk about it because I talked about it all week, how bad it was, and it bit me in the ass.”