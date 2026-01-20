The Green Bay Packers have released former All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs, who played in just two games for the organization. Green Bay claimed Diggs off waivers on Dec. 31 from the Dallas Cowboys, whom Diggs played 66 games for across six seasons.

By releasing Diggs, Green Bay frees up $15.5 million of cap space.

The #Packers have released CB Trevon Diggs, who now will become a free agent. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 20, 2026

Diggs was signed for Green Bay’s postseason, which lasted just one game. In the Packers’ 31-27 loss to the Chicago Bears in the NFC Wild Card Game, Diggs recorded just one tackle. Just weeks after Packer teammate Micah Parsons tweeted that Diggs is going to be great again, he will now be searching for the third team of his career.

“I feel like what point is there in trying to publicly disrespect someone? He’s not representing the star anymore, just give the man a farewell and wish him the best,” Parsons wrote on X. “I don’t know why everything has to be negative every time a break-up happens! He’s in a better situation rn, trust me! Bro’s gonna be great again!”

Diggs spent six seasons in Dallas prior to his claim by the Green Bay Packers. He was named a First Team All-Pro in 2021 and a Pro Bowler in 2021 and 2022. The Alabama alum boasts 242 career tackles, 20 interceptions, and 63 pass deflections.

Dallas Cowboys released Trevon Diggs after six seasons on Dec. 30

NFL insider Jordan Schultz previously provided additional details of what led to Diggs’ release after six years in Dallas. The Cowboys were in Washington, D.C. on Christmas Day, facing off against the Washington Commanders. Diggs, who grew up near the D.C. area, wanted to stay behind after the game to spend time with his family over the holidays. Schottenheimer denied the request.

Diggs told Schottenheimer he wanted to be with his family and if he went back with the team to Dallas, he would be flying back to D.C. on the first flight out. Again, the team “vehemently denied his request.” Schottenheimer confirmed Schultz’s reporting, adding that Diggs did, in fact, stay behind after the game.

“It was one of many factors. It was not the only factor,” Schottenheimer continued. “I’m not the Grinch that stole Christmas. I love Christmas. I love my family. But at the end of the day, we have a protocol that we go through, and the process was not followed. … We go up as a team, and we come back as a team. He decided to make a different decision.”

Following a tumultuous 2025 campaign, Diggs will now reset and hit free agency.