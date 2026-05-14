Green Bay Packers schedule: NFL officially announces full 2026 slate

As the Green Bay Packers get ready for the 2026 season, the schedule is in place. The NFL announced the full slate during Thursday’s reveal show.

Green Bay is coming off a playoff appearance a season ago, falling to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in the Wild Card Round. The Packers went through the last part of the year without star pass-rusher Micah Parsons due to a torn ACL, and while he expressed confidence in a quick return, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported he could miss time early in the season.

Still, there are high expectations for the Packers as they take on a loaded NFC North in 2026. Here is the full schedule, with primetime games also noted.

Week 1: at Minnesota Vikings – Sept. 13, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

– Sept. 13, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS Week 2: at New York Jets – Sept. 20, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

– Sept. 20, 1 p.m. ET, FOX Week 3: vs. Atlanta Falcons (Thursday Night Football) – Sept. 24, 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video

(Thursday Night Football) – Sept. 24, 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video Week 4: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Oct. 4, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

– Oct. 4, 1 p.m. ET, FOX Week 5: vs. Chicago Bears – Oct. 11, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

– Oct. 11, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX Week 6: vs. Dallas Cowboys (Sunday Night Football) – Oct. 18, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

(Sunday Night Football) – Oct. 18, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC Week 7: at Detroit Lions – Oct. 25, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

– Oct. 25, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX Week 8: vs. Carolina Panthers (Thursday Night Football) – Oct. 29, 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video

(Thursday Night Football) – Oct. 29, 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video Week 9: at New England Patriots – Nov. 8, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

– Nov. 8, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX Week 10: vs. Minnesota Vikings – Nov. 15, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

– Nov. 15, 1 p.m. ET, FOX Week 11: BYE

Week 12: at Los Angeles Rams (“Thanksgiving Eve”) – Nov. 25, 8 p.m. ET, Netflix

(“Thanksgiving Eve”) – Nov. 25, 8 p.m. ET, Netflix Week 13: at New Orleans Saints – Dec. 6, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

– Dec. 6, 1 p.m. ET, FOX Week 14: vs. Buffalo Bills (Sunday Night Football) – Dec. 13, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

(Sunday Night Football) – Dec. 13, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC Week 15: vs. Miami Dolphins – Dec. 20, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

– Dec. 20, 1 p.m. ET, FOX Week 16: at Chicago Bears (Christmas Day) – Dec. 25, 1 p.m. ET, Netflix

(Christmas Day) – Dec. 25, 1 p.m. ET, Netflix Week 17: vs. Houston Texans (Monday Night Football) – Jan. 4, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

(Monday Night Football) – Jan. 4, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN Week 18: vs. Detroit Lions – TBD

As the Packers prepare for the 2026 season, all eyes are still on Parsons’ health. He totaled 41 tackles, including 12.5 sacks, across 14 games before tearing his ACL against the Denver Broncos. Still, he earned First Team All-Pro honors and finished third in the Defensive Player of the Year voting.

Although Parsons has said he doesn’t expect to miss much time in 2026, Schefter reported the star edge rusher could still be a candidate to be on the PUP list. Of course, there’s still a long way to go before Green Bay’s season starts, but he said the Packers are preparing for Parsons to miss time during the first few weeks.

“The feeling within the organization has been that Parsons would miss the early part of the season and be back early on,” Schefter said on Get Up. “He’ll be a candidate – a candidate – to be placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list. You’ve heard three to four games, potentially, missed.

“But again, we are still four or five months away from the time the season starts. There’s time for him to recover, time for him to get back. But it certainly feels like the tone has been and the expectation has been that parsons will miss some time to start the season.”