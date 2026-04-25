The Green Bay Packers selected cornerback Brandon Cisse with the No. 52 overall pick in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Cisse only spent one season at South Carolina after beginning his collegiate career at NC State.

In his lone campaign with the Gamecocks, Cisse started in all 12 of the team’s games. He recorded 27 tackles, five passes defended, a forced fumble and an interception.

In just nine appearances during his sophomore season at NC State, Cisse notched 28 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and five pass breakups. As a true freshman, Cisse saw limited action for the Wolfpack and only tallied 10 tackles.

Brandon Cisse played high school football at Lakewood (SC), where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 448 overall player and No. 49 cornerback in the 2023 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

While several other defensive backs in the 2026 draft class had more impressive collegiate careers, few are as athletic as Cisse. The 6-foot, 190-pound standout posted a 41” vertical leap and a 10′ 11” broad jump at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Additionally, Cisse recorded a 4.40-second 40-yard dash at South Carolina’s Pro Day in March. He shouldn’t have any issues keeping up with NFL wide receivers in foot races.

What NFL Draft analysts are saying about Brandon Cisse

Of course, like any prospect, Cisse has weaknesses. Nonetheless, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein is confident Cisse will be able to carve out a role at the next level.

“Teams will be willing to take a chance on Cisse’s explosive athleticism and upside, but a refinement runway might be needed to smooth some of the rougher edges,” Zierlein wrote ahead of the draft. “He’s scheme-versatile in coverage and is an A-rated run supporter. Work ethic and athletic testing will work in his favor.

“However, a lack of instincts and break anticipation could cost him in coverage against quality route runners. His press will become a more effective weapon with technical work and his route recognition should improve with more reps. Cisse’s traits and competitiveness are clear selling points, but a lack of on-ball production and coverage consistency create a more volatile floor.”