Former Penn State EDGE Dani Dennis-Sutton is officially heading to the NFL. The Green Bay Packers selected him in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, using the No. 120 overall pick

Dennis-Sutton spent four years at Penn State after opting to return for the 2025 season. He totaled 42 tackles as a senior, including 12.0 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks as the anchor of the Nittany Lions’ pass rush. That came after he had 42 tackles, 13 TFLs and 8.5 sacks as a junior in 2024.

All told, Dennis-Sutton had 127 total tackles, 34.5 tackles for loss, 23.5 sacks and seven forced fumbles during his college careers. He also had two career interceptions and eight passes defended, including six in the last two seasons.

Throughout the pre-draft process, Dennis-Sutton was seen as a potential Day 2 pick. ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. ranked him as his No. 64 overall prospect on his final Big Board and Jordan Reid projected him to be the No. 52 overall pick in his final mock before Draft Day.

Dennis-Sutton played high school football at Owings Mills (Md.) McDonogh School, where he was a five-star prospect. He was the No. 19 overall player from the 2022 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

What NFL Draft analysts are saying about Dani Dennis-Sutton

In addition to his abilities as a pass rusher, Dani Dennis-Sutton is also effective against the run. Although NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein noted some areas he can improve, particularly with his technique, the former Penn State star has some upside because of his ability to finish through blockers.

“Dennis-Sutton is a base defensive end with toughness,” Zierlein wrote. “He’s effective against the run, but he has limited pass-rushing upside. His predictable, linear rush lacks the burst and bend to beat tackles to the top of the rush and flatten into the pocket. He uses hand violence and brute force to challenge tackles with weak anchors. He’ll get bounced around because his pad level is too high, but he’s tough to finish and finds his way to the action when it’s near him.

“Dennis-Sutton is equipped to muddy running lanes but might not make many impact plays. He has average upside as an odd- or even-front end.”