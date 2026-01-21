Green Bay Packers set to interview Jonathan Gannon for DC role amid interest from Cowboys

The Green Bay Packers are slated to interview former Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon for a spot on staff. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, Gannon will interview for the defensive coordinator job this week.

That position came open when former defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley left to take the head coaching job with the Miami Dolphins. Hafley had spent the previous two seasons in Green Bay.

Notably, though, Jonathan Gannon is also coveted by multiple teams as a defensive coordinator. He interviewed with the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday.

Gannon, 43 years old, has previously served as a defensive coordinator with the Philadelphia Eagles. He was there from 2021-22 before earning the head coaching job with the Arizona Cardinals.

But Jonathan Gannon’s stint with the Cardinals came to an end earlier this month. The franchise fired him after a 37-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams that dipped the club to 3-14 on the season.

Gannon’s overall record in three years was 15-36. That simply didn’t cut it.

The Cardinals never reached the playoffs under Gannon and never finished higher than third in the NFC West. After going 4-13 in 2023 and finishing last in the division, Arizona improved to 8-9 last season but still placed third before suffering a significant regression this year.

ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss noted Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort will spearhead the search for the franchise’s next head coach. Ossenfort was hired roughly a month before Gannon in 2023, and the two were tasked with overseeing what was billed as a three-year rebuild. Entering this season, expectations were high that Arizona would take a meaningful step forward in Year 3 of that plan.

Instead, the Cardinals struggled mightily, particularly within the division. Jonathan Gannon went just 3-15 against NFC West opponents during his tenure, including 2-4 against San Francisco, 1-5 versus the Rams and 0-6 against Seattle.

That poor divisional performance was magnified this season. The other three NFC West teams all reached the playoffs. Meanwhile, Arizona also endured losing streaks of five and nine games during the 2025 campaign.

On3’s Steve Samra also contributed to this report.