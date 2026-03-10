The Green Bay Packers are adding an offensive weapon for quarterback Jordan Love. According to a report from FOX Sports’ Jordan Schultz, the Packers are signing former San Francisco 49ers receiver and return man Skyy Moore.

Moore will be signing a one-year deal. Terms have not yet been disclosed.

While Skyy Moore’s numbers as a receiver have been relatively pedestrian, he has proven to be very effective as a return man. He has handled both kickoff and punt return duties.

Moore had a breakout year as a return man for the 49ers, averaging 27.5 yards per return. He totaled 907 yards on 33 returns in 2025. He also logged 25 punt returns for 291 yards, averaging 11.6 yards per return there.

As a receiver, Skyy Moore has had mixed results. He was most productive his first two years in the league in Kansas City, where he posted about 250 yards receiving in back-to-back years. During his career, Moore has racked up 48 catches for 581 yards and one score.

He has also shown the versatility to occasionally carry the ball out of the backfield. Moore has eight career carries for 58 yards.

Green Bay releasing CB Nate Hobbs

The Green Bay Packers have informed cornerback Nate Hobbs that he is being released, according to multiple reports. The move comes one year after Hobbs signed a four-year, $48 million contract.

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN, the Packers are using a post-June 1 release on Hobbs, meaning the Packers will save $8.838 million in salary cap space. But why are the Packers letting him go after one season?

“Hobbs deal always seemed like a weird fit in Green Bay and didn’t pan out for lots of reasons,” ESPN’s Bill Barnwell wrote. “Packers paid nearly $18 million for 358 defensive snaps over 11 games. Would like to see a team sign Hobbs and keep him in the slot, where he’s best.”

During the 2025 season, Nate Hobbs played in 11 games with five starts and recorded 27 tackles and two passes defended. On Dec. 31, the Packers placed Hobbs on season-ending injured reserve after suffering a knee injury in Week 17 against the Baltimore Ravens.

On3’s Brian Jones also contributed to this report.