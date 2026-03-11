The Green Bay Packers are re-signing edge rusher Brenton Cox Jr. on a one-year contract worth $2.5 million, according to his agents (per Adam Schefter of ESPN). Cox has been with the Packers since the 2023 season.

Brenton Cox Jr. played in only four games during the 2025 season, as he was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 11. In the four games, the former Florida defender notched five tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble.

Cox began his NFL career with the Packers in 2023, signing with the team as an undrafted free agent. He played in four games in 2023 and recorded no defensive stats. In 2024, Cox played in seven games, tallying 12 tackles, five tackles for loss, four sacks, and one forced fumble.

After the 2024 season, Cox opened up about his breakout year. “Mostly just me growing within the game, knowing the game speed and everything,” he said, per Wes Hodkiewicz of Packers.com. “What it takes to really beat a great offensive tackle. I’m going to work on that in the offseason, just keep it going and hopefully don’t get too high, don’t get too low.”

Matt LaFleur says Brenton Cox Jr. is ‘always doing a great job’

“I kept telling him all season long, we’re going to get you up, it’s just a matter of time,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said about Cox at the time. “He was always doing a great job. It’s always fun to watch him and ‘Sheedo’ go at it every day. Like two brothers going at it, but they’re always getting after it and competing and really pushing each other to be better.”

Cox played at Florida from 2019 to 2022 and was selected to the All-SEC Second Team in 2020. He began his college career at Georgia in 2018 and recorded 20 tackles and one sack as a true freshman.

The return of Cox comes after the Packers traded edge rusher Rashan Gary to the Cowboys. Cox will be part of an edge rusher group that includes Lukas Van Ness, Barryn Sorrell, and All-Pro Micah Parsons.