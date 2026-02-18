The Green Bay Packers are losing one of their top assistant coaches. According to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Rich Bisaccia is stepping down.

Bisaccia had been a member of the Green Bay coaching staff since 2022. His departure means that head coach Matt LaFleur will now need a new special teams coordinator just after needing to replace defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley. Hafley left to take the head coaching job with the Miami Dolphins.

“After taking some time to reflect over the last few weeks, I have made the decision to step down as the assistant head coach and special teams coordinator of the Green Bay Packers,” Bisaccia said in a statement released by the Packers. “I am incredibly grateful to Matt LaFleur, Brian Gutekunst, Ed Policy and Mark Murphy for their unwavering trust and support through my time in Green Bay. … I look forward to whatever is next for me and my family, and I wish nothing but the best for everyone in the organization.”

Rich Bisaccia has been a coach since 1983, though he first entered the NFL ranks in 2002 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has also had stints with the San Diego Chargers, Dallas Cowboys and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Before entering the NFL ranks, Rich Bisaccia spent a lot of time in the southeast footprint at the college ranks. He earned his chops there before jumping to the pros.

He was with South Carolina from 1989 until 1993, working in a variety of capacities. Then he went to Clemson from 1994-98, where he served as a running backs and special teams coach. Finally, he landed at Ole Miss from 1999-01, serving in a similar capacity.

Now, with Rich Bisaccia gone, LaFleur will have to find a capable replacement. He should have plenty of options.

“While we are disappointed to lose a person and coach as valuable as Rich, we respect his decision to step down from the Packers,” LaFleur said in a statement. “Rich was a tremendous resource to me and our entire coaching staff who had a profound impact on our players and our culture throughout the building.

“We can’t thank him enough for his contributions to our team over the last four years. We wish Rich, his wife, Jeanne, and the rest of their family all the best moving forward.”