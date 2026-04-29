Greg Biffle death, home break-in: New details reveal chilling timeline after plane crash

Just days after police identified a “person of interest” in connection with a break-in that occurred at the house of former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle shortly after his tragic death in a plane crash more chilling details have emerged. A report from WSOC provided the latest.

Newly released search warrants have revealed a “timeline of suspicious activity that began just hours after the deadly plane crash” that claimed the lives of Biffle, his wife and their two children. The crash happened on Dec. 18.

According to WSOC, the very next day an e-mail was sent to Greg Biffle’s account that read, “I heard you’re dead, rest in hell.” Suspicious activity linked to Biffle’s bank followed shortly after.

Information on accounts belonging to Biffle and his wife, including e-mail addresses, phone numbers and passwords, was changed. Fraudulent activity was also detected on Biffle’s wife’s Venmo account.

Previously, a break-in and burglary at Greg Biffle’s home following his death had been reported. According to a report from WBTV, authorities have identified a “person of interest” in connection with that break-in.

While no arrests have been made yet, law enforcement activity ramped up in the last week as officials executed multiple search warrants tied to the case. Names of individuals involved in the warrants have not been released by local news outlets for now, as no charges have yet been filed.

The burglary itself remains a troubling chapter in an already tragic timeline. The break-in occurred on Jan. 7, just weeks after Biffle, his wife, two of their children and three others were killed in the plane crash. According to incident reports, the suspect entered the home around 11 p.m. and spent an extended period inside.

Among the items reported stolen were approximately $30,000 in cash, NASCAR memorabilia, two Glock handguns and a backpack. Surveillance footage later released by authorities showed the suspect moving throughout the residence.

On Thursday, it was reported that a woman was captured on surveillance video inside the house. “She appeared to know the layout, including where security cameras were placed, as well as the locations of Biffle’s closet and safe room,” per WSOC.

Between the home burglary and the fraudulent access to Greg Biffle’s bank account, investigators said “hundreds of thousands of dollars” were stolen. WSOC also reported the documents show there may have been a larger scheme in play.

Per the news outlet, “the documents also suggest multiple people with intimate knowledge of the couple’s finances may have been involved, and that the break‑in may have been intended to cover up a larger plan to steal additional assets.”