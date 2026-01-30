Greg Biffle death: NTSB issues preliminary report on plane crash killing former NASCAR driver, family

New details have emerged surrounding the Dec. 18, 2025, plane crash that claimed the lives of former NASCAR star Greg Biffle, members of his family and three others. The National Transportation Safety Board released their preliminary investigative report on Friday.

It was confirmed that the crash occurred around 10:15 a.m. ET, when a Cessna Citation 550 went down while attempting to land at Statesville Regional Airport, roughly an hour north of Charlotte. The aircraft, operating under Part 91 personal flight rules, was destroyed on impact and consumed by a post-crash fire. All seven people on board were killed.

You can view the full report from the The National Transportation Safety

According to the NTSB, the flight departed under visual flight rules with plans to activate an instrument flight rules clearance after takeoff for a trip to Sarasota, Florida. Prior to departure, ground crews reported the aircraft was fully fueled. During taxi, cockpit voice recorder audio captured discussion among the pilot and two pilot-rated passengers about an inoperative thrust reverser indicator light and a perceived imbalance in engine power. Despite the concerns, the takeoff continued.

Shortly after departure, the aircraft entered a climbing left turn before descending, as repeated attempts to contact air traffic control to activate the IFR flight plan were unsuccessful. CVR audio later captured the pilot reporting issues with his altitude indicator and other left-side flight instruments. The aircraft’s GPS system also stopped recording key data points, including airspeed and heading, during the climb.

At roughly 4,500 feet, control of the aircraft was briefly transferred to the right-seat passenger, whose instruments appeared to be functioning normally. As the plane descended back toward the airport, all three pilot-rated occupants indicated they could see the ground, and control was returned to the pilot. The crew attempted to configure the aircraft for landing on runway 28, lowering flaps and landing gear, though the gear indicator lights did not illuminate.

Data showed the plane aligned with the runway but continued to lose altitude and airspeed on final approach. The aircraft struck approach lighting structures approximately 1,380 feet short of the runway threshold before continuing through trees and airport infrastructure. It ultimately came to rest in the runway blast area, where a fire consumed most of the fuselage.

Investigators found no evidence of pre-impact structural failure or uncontained engine failure. Both engines remained attached, and thrust reversers were found stowed. Weather conditions deteriorated around the time of the crash, with heavy drizzle and ceilings as low as 1,200 feet.

The tragedy rocked the NASCAR community, where Biffle was a respected veteran and champion. Biffle, 55, won the 2000 Truck Series title and the 2002 O’Reilly Auto Parts Series championship before compiling 19 Cup Series wins with Roush Fenway Racing from 2003–2016. He finished second in the 2005 championship race and was widely admired for his consistency and professionalism.

In the wake of his passing, RFK Racing unveiled a permanent tribute at their Concord museum, honoring Biffle’s legacy with memorabilia from his final Cup win in 2013 and other milestone moments.

The NTSB emphasized that its findings remain preliminary, with further analysis expected in the months ahead. For now, the report offers a sobering look at the complex chain of events that led to the loss of one of NASCAR’s most accomplished drivers in their modern era and his loved ones. The tragedy that continues to reverberate across motorsports as a whole in 2026.

— On3’s Nick Geddes contributed to this article.





