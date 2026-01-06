Greg Biffle plane crash: 911 audio surrounding Statesville tragedy released

NASCAR legend Greg Biffle, his wife Cristina, his children, Emma and Ryder, and three others — Chad Wadsworth and Dennis and Jack Dutton — were killed in a Dec. 18 plane crash at Statesville Regional Airport in North Carolina. TMZ Sports on Tuesday obtained 911 audio of phone calls made in connection with the plane crash.

Five calls were released. One caller said he was golfing on a nearby course when he observed Biffle’s Cessna C50 plane crash into a tree line and go down. He described a “huge explosion.”

“We were at hole one, and it came from the tree line to our right,” the caller said. “Flew right over our heads and then clipped the tree line on hole nine and went straight downward and huge explosion.”

On a separate line, a Statesville Regional Airport worker showed panic in her voice, saying that the facility needed to be shut down immediately. Another caller said they were about 200 yards away from the airplane when they made the call. One caller claimed they knew there were at least two pilots and four passengers on board.

Greg Biffle memorial set for mid-January

The crash happened around 10:15 a.m. ET. At that time, a Cessna C550 crashed while landing at Statesville Regional Airport about an hour north of Charlotte. The wreckage immediately triggered fire and heavy smoke, leaving a pile of rubble on the ground. A handful of local viewers captured footage, stunned by the plane’s low trajectory as it attempted to salvage the situation. Visibility in the area was low at the time of the crash, due to rain in the area. The Federal Aviation Administration is still investigating the cause of the crash.

There will be a memorial held open to the public. It will take place Jan. 16 at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte.

Biffle, 55, made a name for himself in NASCAR in the late 90s and early 2000s, winning a Truck Series championship in 2000 and an O’Reilly Auto Parts Series title in 2002. He raced full-time in the Cup Series from 2003-2016, driving the No. 16 Ford for Roush Fenway Racing. Biffle compiled 19 wins in NASCAR’s top series, finishing runner-up to Tony Stewart in the Chase for the 2005 championship.