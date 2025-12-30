Greg McElroy: Giants should draft Fernando Mendoza, Dante Moore over building around Jaxson Dart

Former Alabama quarterback and ESPN analyst Greg McElroy believes the New York Giants should seriously consider pivoting at quarterback. Even after investing a first-round pick in Jaxson Dart just one year ago.

Appearing Tuesday on ESPN’s Get Up, McElroy said he would prioritize the upside of college stars like Fernando Mendoza and Dante Moore. Rather than committing long-term to Dart.

“Right now, I would go with the upside that you get with Dante Moore and Fernando Mendoza,” McElroy stated. “I think Jaxson Dart, at this point, is a really high floor prospect. You kind of know what you’re going to get. … But there’s mechanical inconsistencies that will not be fixed immediately.”

The Giants selected Dart with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Initially, he slotted in behind Russell Wilson before Dart took over the starting role in Week 4. Since then, the rookie has shown flashes of why New York believed in him, particularly as a runner.

In Sunday’s win over the Las Vegas Raiders, Dart completed 22 of 30 passes for 207 yards while adding 48 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground. On the season, he’s completed 63.2% of his passes for 2,042 yards and 13 touchdowns against just five interceptions, while also rushing for 455 yards and nine scores.

Still, McElroy raised concerns about Dart’s durability and processing speed. He noted that his aggressive running style has already led to a concussion and multiple hard hits.

“The way he’s going to reach his potential as a player is by being surrounded by a super elite supporting cast,” McElroy added. “Guess what? That’s what he had at Ole Miss, as well. Is he the guy that can elevate those around him? Or is he the guy that can be elevated by those around him?”

Moreover, McElroy compared Dart’s developmental path to quarterbacks like Brock Purdy and Jalen Hurts. The former NFL quarterback suggested Dart could succeed in the right environment. But he may not possess the same ceiling as Mendoza or Moore.

“I like the upside of Dante Moore and Fernando Mendoza better,” McElroy explained. “Because I feel like the long-term prospects of those guys being super elite in the NFL feels more likely than it does with Jaxson Dart.”

For now, Dart remains confident he’s the Giants’ quarterback of the future. But with New York potentially positioned near the top of the 2026 NFL Draft, McElroy’s comments underscore a growing debate about whether the franchise should double down, or take another swing at finding its long-term answer under center.