Greg Olsen announces the passing of his brother Chris, former Notre Dame, Virginia QB

Former NFL tight end and Carolina Panthers legend Greg Olsen announced his older brother, Chris, has passed away after a battle with glioblastoma, a cancerous brain tumor. Christian Olsen was 42.

“It is with great sadness that I share this update: despite fighting with every ounce of his being, my older brother Chris has lost his battle with Glioblastoma,” Greg Olsen wrote his personal Instagram account Thursday morning. “This terrible disease took many things, but it could never take Chris’s spirit for life. These past few weeks, people came from all over the country to Little Rock to share Chris’ stories. We laughed. We cried. We remembered a larger than life personality who made everyone feel his love. More importantly, he was able to feel the love and impact he made on countless people over his 42 years.

“Our family is devastated. Everyone could take a lesson on how to live life from Chris,” Olsen’s post continues. “I ask that everyone says a prayer for his amazing wife Lindsay. She was his life. He was her ‘Lovie.’ On behalf of our entire family, we thank everyone for their continued prayers and love. We have felt it. Love you brother (heart emoji).”

Christian Olsen Jr., a star quarterback at Wayne Hills (Wayne, NJ), originally signed with Notre Dame ahead of the 2002 season before playing three seasons at Virginia between 2004-06. According to ESPN, Christian Olsen completed 52-of-87 passes for 439 and three interceptions in 12 games with the Cavaliers.

After redshirting in 2002 at Notre Dame, Chris Olsen transferred to Virginia in 2003 and sat behind Matt Schaub and Marques Hagans for three seasons. He finally got the opportunity to start as a senior in 2006, according to a Sept. 9, 2006, profile on the Cavaliers’ team website.

“If you are willing to wait for four years to get your chance, I think that shows people how much you really love the game and how much you really want it,” Olsen said in 2006. “I knew it would all work out in the end.”

Greg Olsen, 40, has spent the last five years working as a broadcaster with FOX Sports after playing 14 seasons in the NFL, including nine with the Panthers. Greg Olsen founded the charity Receptions For Research: The Greg Olsen Foundation in 2009 to fund cancer research, including The HEARTest Yard in 2013, a family support and service program for pediatric cardiovascular patients in the Carolinas.