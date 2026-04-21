Greg Olsen has seen two of his most prominent colleagues work in NFL front offices on top of broadcasting. FOX’s Tom Brady is heavily involved with the Las Vegas Raiders, having an ownership role. And then there is ESPN Monday Night Football color commentator Troy Aikman. The Miami Dolphins hired him to be a special consultant when looking to hire a coach and general manager.

Many people have come out with concerns regarding Brady and Aikman’s roles. Olsen is not one of them, though. He recently discussed the topic and understands why this has happened, from both sides of the spectrum. Nothing says it’s against the rules either, meaning Olsen gives the thumbs up.

“That’s not my world to dive into,” Olsen said. “I think teams and organizations and players, and front offices, and, in our case, broadcasters, are going to do what they do. I think there’s a lot of really talented guys out there — Tom and Troy being at the top of the list — that have a really natural understanding of the world of football.

“They have a really good background of experiences, they have a great background of information throughout the league that makes them highly sought-after. So, I understand it from the team’s perspective. I understand it from the individual’s perspective… Until someone says it’s against the rules, I have no problem with it.”

Brady is set to be involved with the Raiders for the 2026 NFL Draft. Aikman does not share the same fate, even if he was invited inside the draft room. New Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan revealed they will not consult Aikman on players they plan to select.

Broadcasters get information that teams would kill for when preparing for games on a weekly basis. While Brady was not allowed in those production meetings for a while, the rules have changed in recent times.

More on Greg Olsen, recent broadcast moves

Brady is still in the infant stages of his broadcasting career after stepping away from playing in the NFL. He instantly joined the FOX No. 1 group, working with Kevin Burkhart in the booth. Erin Andrews and Tom Renaldi patrol the sidelines, usually during the late-afternoon timeslot. It’s a spot Olsen used to occupy before getting moved down.

In fact, he was the one to replace Aikman. A move to ESPN, alongside Joe Buck, came to become the voices of Monday Night Football.