Gunther defeated AJ Styles in a retirement match at Saturday’s Royal Rumble PLE in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, ending the WWE career of the two-time World Champion. Gunther has defeated three future WWE Hall of Famers in retirement matches in the past calendar year, including Goldberg, John Cena, and now AJ Styles.

After a thrilling match, Gunther caught Styles in the sleeper hold. Styles was ruled unable to continue by the referee, ending the match. Gunther has now won all three retirement matches with the sleeper hold. He made Goldberg and Styles pass out, while Cena willingly tapped out.

With the win, Gunther improves to 34-0 in non-title matches across his already legendary WWE career.

The feud between Styles and Gunther began after the ‘Ring General’ mocked 17-time World Champion John Cena for tapping out in his final match at ‘Saturday Night’s Main Event XLII: John Cena’s Final Match‘ on Dec. 13, 2025.

This ill-will evolved into a match between the two on the Jan. 12 edition of ‘Monday Night Raw‘, which Gunther won. Styles appeared to have won the match after Gunther tapped out to the Calf Crusher submission, but the referee did not witness the tap and the match continued.

Furious about the result, Styles demanded a rematch on Raw one week later. Gunther, however, demanded that the legendary figure put his career on the line in the match. “AJ, if you lose the rematch with me at the Royal Rumble, I want you to put your career on the line,” Gunther said. Styles eventually obliged, and the match was set.

Styles’ WWE career comes to an end 10 years to the day that he debuted in the company. Prior to joining WWE, Styles was a mainstay in TNA (Total Nonstop Action) from 2002-2014 before spending a few years on the independent wrestling circuit and Japan.

He shocked everybody by entering the 2016 Royal Rumble at No. 3, lasting nearly 29 minutes before being eliminated by Kevin Owens. By the end of the calendar year, Styles had defeated Dean Ambrose for the WWE Championship and was one of the highest-positioned wrestlers on the roster.

Over the course of his 10-year WWE career, Styles won the WWE Championship twice, the United States Championship three times, the Intercontinental Championship once, and the World Tag Team Championship twice (once with Omos and once with Dragon Lee). He became the 32nd man to complete WWE’s Grand Slam and is most certainly a future WWE Hall of Famer.

Styles’ wrestling career remains up in the air following the retirement match. Styles revealed last year during an interview with Chris Van Vliet that he didn’t plan on wrestling in his 50s, but rumors had swirled that he would like to spend one or two more years in Japan prior to hanging up the boots for good.