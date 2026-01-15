Hailee Steinfeld's Broncos post resurfaces ahead of Bills QB Josh Allen's playoff matchup

An old social media post featuring Hailee Steinfeld in Denver Broncos gear has resurfaced as her husband, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, prepares to face the Broncos in a playoff game. In the February 2016 post, Steinfeld is seen in a Broncos jacket while posing at the Super Bowl. In that season, the Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers in the championship game 24-10.

Haliee Steinfeld uploaded the post to her X/Twitter account, and that has led to fans playfully trolling her since she is now a Bills fan. One person wrote, “Ayeeee yooooo this is a crazy find!!!”

“Well, this is awkward for Josh Allen,” another person said. At that time, Steinfeld and Allen were not together, as the two had been linked since May 2023. The couple didn’t go Instagram official until July 2024, and they got engaged four months later. Steinfeld and Allen got married in May 2025, and they will have a baby later this year.

In January 2025, Steinfeld spoke to E! News about Allen. “To say the least, I am so proud of that man,” she said. “Everything he’s done and everything that the team has done together, he is the hardest working person I know.”

Josh Allen calls Hailee Steinfeld a ‘rockstar’

This week, Allen spoke about his wife in an interview shared by ESPN Originals. “My wife is an unbelievable, undeniable rockstar in her work and in her life as a person,” Allen began in a clip uploaded to Instagram on Monday, Jan. 12, adding, “She’s everything that I need in my life.”

Allen was then asked what Steinfeld had taught him that he didn’t know about himself before their relationship. “Maybe that I am more than a football player,” he began. “My whole dream as a kid was to be in this position, and I never thought of anything outside that or beyond that, and you know, hopefully I get to still play this game for a very long time.”

Steinfeld recently attended the Golden Globe Awards last Sunday, as a film she starred in, Sinners, was nominated and won multiple awards. Allen was not there as the Bills were taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars in the wild-card round of the playoffs earlier that day.