Hanna Cavinder trolls Carson Beck, poses for picture with Kirby Smart

Has your ex ever taken a picture with your ex to troll you? Well, it happened to former Miami quarterback Carson Beck on Thursday.

Hanna Cavinder, Beck’s ex-girlfriend, took to social media on Thursday with a selfie alongside her sister, Haley, and Beck’s ex-football coach, Georgia’s Kirby Smart. The caption reads, “me & my dawgs,” referring to the Georgia Bulldogs.

me & my dawgs 🐶 pic.twitter.com/2zn8LdybZe — Hanna Cavinder (@CavinderHanna) March 13, 2026

Quite the troll from Hanna Cavinder, who has been vocal about her relationship with Carson Beck since their split last year. It’s been a year to the day since Cavinder unfollowed Beck on social media and deleted their photos together. Now, his former head coach is getting in on the fun as well.

The pair’s breakup came shortly after Beck transferred to Miami after spending two years as the starting quarterback for Smart at Georgia. At the time, the Cavinder twins were playing college basketball for the Hurricanes. Though, Hanna denied having anything to do with his transfer to the ACC program at the time.

Hanna and her sister played for Miami during the 2022-23 and 2024-25 seasons. The Cavinder twins spent their first three college basketball seasons at Fresno State and decided not to play during the 2023-24 season to pursue other ventures.

Still, Beck had a successful season and even led the Hurricanes despite his public breakup. He led Miami to the national championship game before falling to Indiana. He’s now going through the pre-draft process and hopes to hear his name called during the 2026 NFL Draft.

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. ranked Beck third in his most recent QB rankings update ahead of April’s event. That’s after Indiana‘s Fernando Mendoza and Alabama‘s Ty Simpson.

For the Cavinder twins, they’ve maintained their successful presence on social media. They were top NIL earners during their career and boast 4.5 million followers on their shared TikTok account and have signed a laundry list of deals with Boost Mobile, Under Armour, WWE, Victoria’s Secret Pink, Crocs and energy drink brand Ghost.