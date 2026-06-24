Hannes Steinbach drafted by Charlotte Hornets: Analysis, contract details, more

The Charlotte Hornets have selected Washington power forward Hannes Steinbach No. 14 overall in the 2026 NBA Draft. He is now in the NBA after having a standout 2025-26 season with the Huskies.

Hannes Steinbach brings a lot of size to the next level, as he stands at 6-11. He was ranked No. 175 in the Rivals Industry Rankings for the 2025 class and No. 38 for his position.

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In 30 games for Washington, Steinbach led the nation in rebounds, averaging 11.8 boards per contest. He scored 18.5 points per game and shot 57.7 percent from the floor. Because of his production on the court, Steinbach was selected to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team and the All-Big Ten Third Team.

At the NBA Combine, Steinbach measured with a 7-foot-2.25 wingspan and a max vertical of 35.5 inches. He also jumped 30 inches from the standing position before completing interviews with multiple teams.

Steinbach will now get ready to sign his first NBA contract. The four-year deal is set to be worth $25 million, according to Spotrac.

What NBA Draft analysts are saying about Hannes Steinbach

Steinbach has the tools to be a quality defender in the NBA. On3’s James Fletcher enjoyed watching Steinbach improve during his time at Washington.

“Hannes Steinbach grew into his role at Washington, hitting a growth spurt which made him a more interesting prospect,” Fletcher said. “Moving fluidly on both ends with real size, he is already a high-level rebounder with some creation skills and a projectable shot. Despite concerns, he started to show defensive growth late in the season.”

Steinbach is from Germany and played for the pro basketball team Würzburg. During the 2024-25 season, Steinbach averaged 9.1 points and 6.9 rebounds in 41 games.

Steinbach also represented Germany in the FIBA U19 World Cup in 2025 and led the team to a silver medal. During the World Cup, the 20-year-old averaged 17.4 points, 13 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game.