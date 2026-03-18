23XI Racing announced in January that Hardee’s had joined the organization as a primary partner for Bubba Wallace and the No. 23 team. On Wednesday, the fast-food chain restaurant unveiled the paint scheme and the four races it will serve as Wallace’s primary sponsor during the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Hardee’s will make its official return to NASCAR in the March 29 race at Martinsville Speedway. The No. 23 Toyota will again have Hardee’s branding at Nashville Superspeedway (Sunday, May 31), World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway (Sunday, Sept. 13), and Charlotte Motor Speedway (Sunday, Oct. 11).

Additionally, there are rewards tied to the partnership, beginning this Sunday at Darlington Raceway. Hardee’s My Rewards members will receive a promo code to score a free three-piece chicken tenders with the purchase of a large drink if Wallace finishes inside the Top 10. That particular offer is redeemable within 72 hours of Wallace picking up a Top 10 finish.

If Wallace’s start to the 2026 season is any indication, then Hardee’s My Rewards members are in for a treat. Wallace has compiled four Top 10s in the first five races of the season, currently sitting second in the points standings.

Hardee’s is back in NASCAR with Bubba Wallace, 23XI

Hardee’s, in addition to serving as a main sponsor for Wallace and the No. 23 team, has signed on as the official quick service restaurant (QSR) of NASCAR. It is the first QSR of NASCAR since Checkers & Rally’s left the sport in 2008.

Hardee’s has a storied history in NASCAR, with 12 wins in Cup competition. Several Hall of Famers drove the Hardee’s car throughout the 1980s, including Bobby Allison (1981), Cale Yarborough (1983–1988), Alan Kulwicki (1985), and Dale Jarrett (1988–1989).

Nine of the restaurant’s wins in Cup came with Yarborough behind the wheel, driving the iconic No. 28 car. Yarborough drove the No. 28 Hardee’s car to victory in both the 1983 and 1984 Daytona 500s. Hardee’s ceased Cup sponsorship in 1997.

Wallace will look to push the Hardee’s legacy forward. It all starts later this month at Martinsville.