Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Carolina Panthers, Tom Pelissero reported shortly after the 2026 NFL Draft wrapped up. The deal includes $250,000 guaranteed. King is now in the NFL after spending the last three seasons with the Yellow Jackets.

Haynes King began his college career at Texas A&M in 2020. He only played in two games that season and threw for 59 yards, one touchdown, and one interception, while also rushing for 43 yards on six carries.

In 2021, King started the first two games and missed the rest of the season due to an injury. In those two games, King threw for 300 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions. The following year, King played in six games with four starts and threw for 1,220 yards, seven touchdowns, and six interceptions. He also rushed for 83 yards and one touchdown on 29 carries.

King transferred to Georgia Tech in 2023 and led the team with 10 rushing touchdowns. He also threw for 2,842 yards, 27 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions. In 2024, King led the team in rushing TDs again with 11 and threw for 2,114 yards, 14 touchdowns, and two interceptions.

This past season, King emerged as one of the top QBs in the country. He started in all 12 games and threw for 2,951 yards, 14 touchdowns, and six picks. King led the team in rushing yards (953) and rushing TDs (15). His production led to him being named ACC Offensive Player of the Year, and he was a finalist for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and Manning Award.

King played high school football at Longview High School in Longview, Texas. He was ranked No. 127 in the 2020 On3|Rivals National Industry Rankings.

What NFL Draft analysts are saying about Haynes King

Now that King is in the NFL, can he be an impact player? NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein shared his thoughts on the 25-year-old who has a lot of college experience.

“King will enter camp as a 25-year-old rookie after spending three years apiece at Texas A&M and Georgia Tech,” Zierlein said. “He’s a long-legged, dual-threat quarterback who displayed admirable resilience in becoming a productive, winning player after suffering through unmet expectations at Texas A&M. He’s a grit-and-guts passer with subpar footwork and mechanics, but he finds ways to make plays when needed. He’s not nearly the passer he needs to be for the pro game, but his talent as a runner and mental toughness could give a boost to his chances.”