Hearing date for temporary restraining order, preliminary injunction set in Joe Gibbs Racing lawsuit vs. Chris Gabehart, Spire Motorsports

Things are moving rapidly in the lawsuit filed by Joe Gibbs Racing against former competition director Chris Gabehart and Spire Motorsports. A hearing date for a temporary restraining order and injunctive relief sought by JGR has been set.

Sydney Haulenbeek, a reporter for Courthouse News, reports that a hearing has been scheduled for Friday at 1 p.m. ET. That is just eight days after the lawsuit was initially filed.

Joe Gibbs Racing is seeking a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction against Chris Gabehart. The preliminary injunction would require Gabehart to “cease and desist working or performing any services for Spire similar to those he provided to JGR for the 18 months following February 9, 2026.”

JGR also recently amended its complaint to include Spire Motorsports as a defendant in the suit. Gabehart left JGR following the 2025 NASCAR season. Spire confirmed recently that it had hired Gabehart as its chief motorsports officer.

As it stands, JGR is seeking a significant sum of money in its lawsuit against Chris Gabehart. It alleged Gabehart embarked on a brazen scheme to steal JGR’s most sensitive information and use it for the benefit of a direct competitor in NASCAR — Spire Motorsports.

The complaint says that Joe Gibbs Racing is entitled to a “judgment against Defendant in an amount to be determined at the trial of this action and presently believed to exceed $8,000,000 for compensatory and other damages, doubled damages, and attorneys’ fees.” Gabehart spent one year as JGR’s competition director before leaving following the 2025 season.

JGR said that it learned through an internal investigation that Chris Gabehart synced his personal Google Drive with his JGR laptop, per Toby Christie of Sports Illustrated. The team also states that Gabehart repeatedly conducted Google searches and online research about Spire from October to November of last year.

Some of that information was further included in a termination letter for Gabehart that JGR furnished with the lawsuit. For his part, Gabehart has pushed back on the allegations. He released a statement after the lawsuit surfaced.

“Joe Gibbs Racing filed a lawsuit claiming — falsely — that I shared JGR confidential information with Spire Motorsports and/or other unnamed third parties,” Gabehart said in a statement. “I forcefully and emphatically deny these frivolous and retaliatory claims.”

He added that a third-party forensic review of his devices, including his laptop, phone and personal cloud storage, found no evidence of wrongdoing. Gabehart also said his legal team plans a formal response in court.