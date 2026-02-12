Hendrick Motorsports announced just ahead of the 2026 NASCAR season that it has signed 2025 Cup Series champion Kyle Larson to a contract extension. The organization announced the news in a press release.

Larson has inked a five-year extension, taking him through the 2031 season. In addition crew chief Cliff Daniels also signed a multi-year contract extension.

“I’m incredibly grateful to continue my career with Hendrick Motorsports and HendrickCars.com,” Kyle Larson said in the press release. “This team, this organization and this family have given me everything I need to compete at the highest level. We’ve accomplished a lot together, but I truly believe the best is still ahead. I’m grateful to Mr. Hendrick and JB for believing in me, and I’m excited to keep chasing wins and championships with Cliff and the 5 team for many more years.”

Arguably nobody enters the 2026 season hotter than Kyle Larson, who captured last year’s Cup Series crown in dramatic fashion. Larson, who also won the 2021 Cup Series championship, has simply been phenomenal.

He has won 32 career points-paying victories at the Cup Series level. He’s been a contender week in and week out, and this year figures to be no different.

Importantly the crew chief continuity should also pay major dividends. Daniels has been with Kyle Larson for both championship runs.

“When you look at what it takes to succeed at the highest level year after year, it starts with people,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports and chairman and CEO of Hendrick Automotive Group. “Kyle is one of the most complete drivers in our sport. His talent, work ethic and instincts give us a chance to win every time we race.

“Cliff is a true servant leader who brings out the best in everyone around him and sets the standard for how we go to the track. Having HendrickCars.com alongside this group continues to create real, measurable value for our automotive business. Together, it’s a combination that will keep winning races and competing for championships for a long time.”