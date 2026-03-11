Hendrick Motorsports confirms Justin Allgaier as Alex Bowman replacement at Las Vegas after accidental leak

Hendrick Motorsports officially announced Wednesday that Justin Allgaier will drive the No. 48 Chevrolet in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Allgaier will fill in for Alex Bowman, who will miss a second consecutive race after being diagnosed with vertigo.

"He's put a lot into the recovery process, and we will continue to support him every step of the way."

On Tuesday, Allgaier was revealed — accidentally — as Bowman’s replacement. A press release went live on Hendrick’s website intending to reveal this weekend’s paint schemes and stated the following:

“Kyle Larson will chase his fourth NASCAR Cup Series win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the blue No. 5 HendrickCars.com colors. Chase Elliott will return in his NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet. William Byron will try to notch his second victory at the track in his No. 24 RAPTOR machine. Finally, Justin Allgaier, filling in for Alex Bowman, will roll in the No. 48 Ally livery.”

The page was scrubbed shortly thereafter. Allgaier will, after all, make his second Cup Series start of the season. He finished 38th in the Daytona 500, crashing while leading the race. The 39-year-old competes full-time in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, where he pilots the No. 7 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports. The 2024 champion won his first race of the 2026 season this past Saturday at Phoenix Raceway.

Allgaier previously filled in for Larson in the 2024 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway after Larson failed to make it in time after taking part in the Indianapolis 500. Allgaier finished 13th in the rain-shortened event.

As for Bowman, there appears to be no concrete timeline for his return. Hendrick is giving him time to fully recover as he is still experiencing symptoms.

“Alex continues to work closely with doctors toward being medically cleared, but he’s still experiencing some lingering symptoms,” said Jeff Andrews, Hendrick president and general manager. “He’s put a lot into the recovery process, and we will continue to support him every step of the way. Our priority remains making sure Alex is fully ready before returning to the race car.”

Bowman first began experiencing symptoms while inside the car during the March 1 race at COTA. Bowman removed himself from the car in Stage 3, making way for FOX Sports pit spotter Myatt Snider. Hendrick sim driver Anthony Alfredo drove the No. 48 car at Phoenix, finishing 33rd.