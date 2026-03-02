Hendrick Motorsports issues statement on driver swap between Alex Bowman and Myatt Snider at COTA

Hendrick Motorsports just gave an update on Alex Bowman being replaced by Myatt Snider during the NASCAR Cup Series COTA race on Sunday. Per John Newby of Savage Ventures, the team said that they wanted to get Bowman out of the car because he wasn’t feeling well.

“It was an unexpected situation. Alex wasn’t feeling well enough to continue, so we made the call to get him out of the car,” Hendrick Motorsports said. “It came on suddenly. He was seen in the care center and received fluids, but we don’t have anything further to share at this time. We’re grateful to Myatt for stepping in on such short notice.”

Alex Bowman completed 70 of 95 laps of COTA before exiting the No. 48 Chevrolet. Myatt Snider, who began the day working as a pit spotter for FOX Sports, replaced Bowman and finished 36th. Snider had never competed in a Cup Series race, but he has made 112 starts in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and 36 starts in the Truck Series.

Alex Bowman is off to a challenging start to the 2026 season

Bowman is not off to the best start of the 2026 season. After finishing 40th at the Daytona 500, Bowman earned a P23 finish at Atlanta. He is looking to take the next step in his career after reaching the playoffs in the last two seasons.

In September, Bowman shared his reaction to being eliminated from the playoffs last season. “I don’t think you can really point at one thing that cost us. Being out of tires at the end isn’t good, right? Honestly, we just played the hand that we could and stayed out,” Bowman said after the Bristol race. “If I had to pick one thing, our cycle tire restarts were just really poor — I couldn’t go at all, zero grip. Our restarts on stickers, or even when we put our scuffs on, it was fine, but cycle tires were really bad.

“… Trying to be better after a rough last two weeks, and I think we swung it in the right direction, and we can continue to do that for the next [seven weeks]. We’ve just got to keep digging. It sucks to not transfer, but our back was against the wall coming in here. We knew it was going to be a tough thing to do. Not a terrible day for us, and we’ll keep digging.”