Hendrick Motorsports announced Tuesday that driver Alex Bowman will miss at least the next three NASCAR Cup Series races as he continues to recover from vertigo. He has missed the past two races after exiting the car at COTA with issues.

Looking ahead, that means the No. 48 car will have a replacement driver for Darlington Raceway (March 22), Martinsville Speedway (March 29) and Bristol Motor Speedway (April 12). Multiple others have already filled in for Bowman.

“Alex continues to experience symptoms, so we are following the guidance of the medical team and giving him the time he needs to recover,” said Jeff Andrews, president and general manager of Hendrick Motorsports. “We see how hard he’s working to get back behind the wheel, and we’re looking forward to his return when he’s medically cleared. Everyone at Hendrick Motorsports is 100% behind Alex.”

But it is Justin Allgaier who will replace Alex Bowman in the No. 48 car for the next three races. He had filled in at Las Vegas after Myatt Snider jumped into the car at COTA and Anthony Alfredo filled in at Phoenix.

Allgaier finished 25th at Las Vegas this weekend. Denny Hamlin ultimately won the race, claiming his 61st Cup Series victory.

“Justin is a true professional and someone we have tremendous confidence in,” Andrews said. “He’s had success at the upcoming tracks, and we appreciate him stepping in to help the No. 48 team. We’re also grateful to our partners at JR Motorsports for understanding the situation and making Justin available.”

Denny Hamlin reacts to Alex Bowman absence

Denny Hamlin has been there before. He missed four races in 2013 with a L1 compression fracture. Hamlin knows how difficult it is watching someone else put on your fire suit and get inside your race car. He imagines it was the same feeling for Alex Bowman.

“This Alex thing, I don’t know, like, do we know whether the reason he got out of the car [last week] is connected to this week’s vertigo or not? … Seems like something’s connected. I hope he gets better,” Hamlin said Monday on Actions Detrimental. “I’ve been there in the sense of having to watch someone else — listen, this is not like you’re a basketball player, and you’re injured and on the bench and there’s a new guy out there in the starting five. The guy is wearing your jersey, you know what I mean?

“The guy is wearing your jersey, and he wears his hair the same as you. It’s like a clone of you because in a car, you don’t see the person, you just see the helmet, the gloves, you see the car. Trust me, it’s very weird as a driver seeing someone else in your suit and in your car. It’s wild and it’s certainly not pleasant.”

On3’s Nick Geddes also contributed to this report.