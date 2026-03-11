Hendrick Motorsports scrubs page announcing Justin Allgaier to replace Alex Bowman at Las Vegas

Just hours after a press release went live on the Hendrick Motorsports website revealing, in part, that Justin Allgaier would replace Alex Bowman in the No. 48 Chevrolet for this week’s race at Las Vegas the page has been scrubbed. It no longer appears to exist in its prior location.

The page, which was intended to reveal this weekend’s paint schemes, had stated the following: “Kyle Larson will chase his fourth NASCAR Cup Series win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the blue No. 5 HendrickCars.com colors. Chase Elliott will return in his NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet. William Byron will try to notch his second victory at the track in his No. 24 RAPTOR machine. Finally, Justin Allgaier, filling in for Alex Bowman, will roll in the No. 48 Ally livery.”

Hendrick Motorsports has now deleted that page from the website. https://t.co/qR0ZcDrH0K — John Newby (@JohnNewby_) March 11, 2026

Alex Bowman, of course, is dealing with a vertigo diagnosis. That medical condition was revealed following trouble in the car at COTA, with Bowman exiting before the race ended.

Following his diagnosis, Hendrick Motorsports provided some additional information on Alex Bowman. There is no concrete timeline for a return at this point.

“Alex has worked very hard over the last several days,” said Jeff Andrews, president of Hendrick Motorsports, in a press release on March 5. “We’re encouraged by the progress he’s making, but we have to prioritize his health above all else. It’s obviously frustrating for him because he’s a competitor and wants to be in the race car, especially at his home track. We’ll continue to support Alex and look forward to his return as soon as he’s medically cleared.”

Bowman missed the race this weekend at Phoenix while dealing with the impacts of vertigo. He was diagnosed with vertigo after leaving his car at COTA a week prior.

With Bowman sidelined, Anthony Alfredo served as the replacement driver inside the No. 48 car for the race at Phoenix over the weekend. When Bowman left the race at COTA, he was replaced by Myatt Snider, who was spotting on pit road for FOX broadcaster Jamie Little at the time.

So Allgaier would have been (or will be) the third different replacement driver for Alex Bowman. Snider finished P36, while Alfredo ended P33.

Will Allgaier indeed be in the mix to replace Bowman at Las Vegas? Will Bowman himself be able to drive?

Given Tuesday night’s back-and-forth with web pages, there still appears to be question marks on both counts. Sunday’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is set to begin at 4 p.m. ET on FS1.