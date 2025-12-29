Hendrick Motorsports spending offseason fine-tuning pit crews, choreography

Despite winning a championship and having a couple of the top pit crews in NASCAR, Hendrick Motorsports is still working. In the offseason, the pit crew members at Hendrick have been practicing and refining their skills and choreography.

Since the Next Gen car debuted with the single lug wheels, it has changed pit stops and pit crews entirely. We saw Joe Gibbs Racing and 23XI Racing try to reinvent the pit stop with a new kind of choreography that was a boom-or-bust style. It either worked or it ruined the stop.

This season, teams implemented a new move for the jackmen that involved swinging the jack around the back as they ran from the right side to the left. The momentum from swinging it around proved to be a slight improvement over lugging it the old-fashioned way.

While we talk about cars and drivers and crew chiefs and pit strategy, the real work is being done behind the scenes. The folks at Hendrick Motorsports know improvement is a must. If you don’t improve, everyone else will. While the No. 9 crew won the Most Valuable Pit Crew Award for 2025, they could easily fall behind without putting in the work now.

“We know we have the right athletes here, so, now it’s finding the right combination to make it work. So, we’ve been doing that,” said Hendrick pit crew coach Jacob Claborn. “That’s been our focus the first couple of weeks this December, focusing on mixing and matching some groupings and trying to find the right combination and bringing along our development guys. They’ve probably been practicing the most of anybody since Phoenix.”

For the 2026 season, we could see more tricks and moves from these pit crew members. Hendrick Motorsports works so hard on making these improvements, no matter how big or small, and it shows during the season. Hendrick might have new choreography for the new year.

“We’re always trying to keep an open mind to choreography – is there a better way?” Claborn said. “I think you saw this year whereas some of our jackmen went to different takeaways on the right side, trying to find speed there, we have some additional practice going into this offseason realizing that while they’re currently fast in the way they’re doing it, there may be a faster way. So, we’ve been practicing some of that choreography with some of the individual positions.”

It sounds like hard work. We are talking about pit crews that can put down 8.5-second stops. So, how do you improve on a time quicker than the world record for the 100m dash? That’s where the small improvements come in.

When it comes to late race pit stops, tenths of a second matter. Winning races in the Next Gen era means having a great pit crew. Hendrick Motorsports is finding new ways to improve. Will we see other teams discover new ways of changing four tires?