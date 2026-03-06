Hendrick VP Jeff Andrews offers update on Alex Bowman after vertigo diagnosis

Alex Bowman’s sudden health scare at Circuit of The Americas caught many around the NASCAR garage by surprise. According to Hendrick Motorsports president Jeff Andrews, the organization is still searching for answers as the No. 48 driver continues to undergo medical evaluation.

Speaking during an appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Andrews addressed Bowman’s condition after the team announced he will miss this weekend’s race at Phoenix Raceway due to vertigo symptoms.

“It really has just kind of come out of nowhere,” Andrews said. “Alex has been seen and treated for some back and neck pain in the past. I think most of these guys and ladies that strap into these stock cars do after a fairly long career, but nothing out of the ordinary.”

Bowman first began experiencing symptoms during Sunday’s race at COTA. With 25 laps remaining, the Hendrick driver pulled his car to the garage and exited the No. 48 Chevrolet to receive medical attention.

He was later evaluated and released from the infield care center. However, additional testing during the week ultimately led to the vertigo diagnosis.

“Our staff had been treating him no differently than any other driver or athlete,” Andrews explained. “So I don’t really have answers right now, because it is so early on.”

According to Andrews, Bowman has undergone multiple rounds of testing with specialists. The team is working to determine the exact cause of the issue.

“I do know that he’s working super hard to get through this,” Andrews added. “He’s got a great team of specialists. They’re looking into this and looking after him.”

One encouraging piece of news for both the team and fans is that Bowman’s symptoms are not related to a concussion or any head injury.

“The good news is it’s absolutely nothing concussion-related, or anything like that, that should have long-term effects,” Andrews added.

With Bowman sidelined this weekend, Anthony Alfredo will step in to drive the No. 48 Chevrolet at Phoenix. Alfredo has 210 NASCAR national series starts and currently serves as a simulator driver for Hendrick Motorsports and Chevrolet.

Meanwhile, Bowman had already begun testing his condition earlier in the week, including driving laps Thursday in a streetcar at the Ten Tenths Motor Club road course in Concord, North Carolina. For now, Hendrick Motorsports is taking a cautious approach as Bowman continues to recover.

“That’s certainly our first priority, the health and safety of Alex Bowman,” Andrews revealed. “Not only in one of our race cars, but just his personal health as a whole.”

Whenever Bowman is ready to return, Andrews made it clear the No. 48 Chevrolet team will be waiting: “We’ll support him however long this takes,” he concluded. “That seat will be ready for him when he gets back in that car.”

— On3’s Thomas Goldkamp contributed to this article.