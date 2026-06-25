Report: Henri Veesaar's agency guiding former UNC star to specific team amid NBA Draft fall

As Henri Veesaar waits to hear his name called in the 2026 NBA Draft, rumors are swirling about what lies ahead. ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel reported Wednesday night that the former UNC star’s agency is guiding him to a specific team as he falls down the board.

Veesaar put up impressive numbers at North Carolina last season after transferring from Arizona. He averaged 17 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.2 blocks – ranking second on the roster in each category behind only Caleb Wilson, who went to the Chicago Bulls at No. 4 overall.

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However, Veesaar found himself falling out of the first round on Tuesday and did not hear his name called through the first half of the second round Wednesday night. ClutchPoints reported the former UNC star has a promise from a team if he can land there and teams ahead of them are willing to pass on him.

After North Carolina moved on from Hubert Davis and hired Michael Malone as its next head coach, Veesaar’s future became a big question. He could have returned to the Tar Heels in 2026-27 and reportedly received a lucrative NIL deal. CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander said the NIL package would been around $4 million at UNC, but other schools could have offered as much as $6 million.

This story will be updated.