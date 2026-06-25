Henri Veesaar drafted, traded to Atlanta Hawks: Analysis, contract details, more

The Los Angeles Clippers selected North Carolina center Henri Veesaar with the No. No. 52 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Veesaar spent the final year of his college career with the Tar Heels after playing for Arizona for his first two seasons.

As a recruit, Veesaar was not ranked as a prospect in the Rivals Industry Rankings. He would receive a grade later as a transfer prospect, checking in as a four-star transfer and the No. 25 overall player in the transfer portal during his cycle as he moved on from Arizona.

During his junior season at North Carolina, Henri Veesaar had a breakout campaign. He started all 31 games he appeared in, averaging 17.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.2 blocks per game. He filled up the stat sheet on a nightly basis.

Veesaar’s numbers at the NBA Combine also helped him in the draft considerably. He checked in at 6 foot 11.25 barefoot, with a weight of 227 pounds. He recorded a 7 foot 2 wingspan and had a 9 foot 3 standing reach.

The NBA does not assign specific contract values for second-round picks, allowing teams to negotiate with the player. While they are able to offer a fully-guaranteed deal, they can also offer non-guaranteed money to mitigate risk. This section will be updated when Veesaar’s contract is made public.

What NBA Draft analysts are saying about Henri Veesaar

As he gets ready to take his talents to the next level, Veesaar can rest on a productive college career. He gave scouts and draft analysts alike plenty to evaluate.

“Henri Veesaar brings multiple skills to the table as a center with real size, shooting the ball better each season while establishing himself as a solid rebounder,” On3’s James Fletcher III wrote. “The biggest question mark facing him is his slim frame, which could impact how his rebounding translates at the next level.”

Sports Illustrated also added some thoughts on the talented big man. The publication wrote:

“Henri Veesaar didn’t enter the 2026 NBA Draft cycle as a potential first rounder, but won a lot of people over with a level of nimbleness at 7-foot, real offensive versatility and a competitive edge that could see some defensive worries lessened.”