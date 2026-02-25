Hilary Knight addresses relationship between US men's, women's hockey teams after controversial phone call with President Trump

Captain Hilary Knight saved the United States women’s hockey team with just over two minutes remaining in the third period. She tied the gold medal game vs. Canada, eventually setting up a Megan Keller goal in overtime. Just a few days later, the men’s team experienced the same fortune via Jack Hughes, also bringing home a gold medal. Special moments for the two teams who Knight says support each other, even after a recent controversy.

“I think there’s a genuine level of support there and respect,” Knight said via SportsCenter. “I think that’s being overshadowed by a quick lapse. You know, I think the guys were in a tough spot. So, it’s a shame that, sort of, this storyline and narrative and blown up and overshadowing that connection and genuine interest in one another and cheering each other on… I look forward to those friendships and acquaintances, kind of, continuing in great fashion.

Knight is indirectly referring to a phone call the men’s team took from President Donald Trump following their game. Trump invited the men’s team to the White House, and at the same time, joked about being impeached if he didn’t extend anything to the women’s team. Laughter followed, upsetting a lot of US hockey fans out there.

But Knight is hoping this turns into a “learning point.” And more than anything, she wants the gold medal victory to be the main focus for everyone.

“I think this is just a really good learning point to really focus on how we talk about women,” Knight said. “Not only in sport but industry. Women aren’t less than and our achievements shouldn’t be overshadowed by anything else other than how great they are.”

The men’s team celebrated in Milan on Sunday night before flying back to Miami. A huge party took place at E11EVEN, where ESPN’s Pat McAfee put down his card to take care of the bill. Just a few hours later, the team arrived in Washington DC to tour the White House and attend the State of the Union.

At the time of posting, nothing has been revealed about a similar celebration for the women’s team. However, they did turn down an invitation to the White House.

Rapper Flavor Flav is attempting to get the women’s hockey team and all female Olympians to Las Vegas to honor all their accomplishments. McAfee said he would be willing to pick up the tab for that as well.

“I had a lot of people in the comments that were mad about the US men’s team, saying, ‘Did you buy the US women’s team (drinks)?’ I would have,” McAfee said Wednesday on The Pat McAfee Show. “If I would’ve heard about something, I want to let you know, I would’ve.”