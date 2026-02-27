The men’s hockey gold medal game between Canada and the United States continues to be a topic as the NHL season gets back underway. One rumor, in particular, gained a ton of steam on social media Thursday afternoon regarding Wayne Gretzky. Widely viewed as the greatest hockey player of all-time, a rumor stated he was not allowed inside the Canadian locker room ahead of Sunday’s showdown in Milan.

It reached a point where Hockey Canada felt the need to address the situation. The organization’s official X account replied to a tweet of Spittin’ Chiclets’ Ryan Whitney.

“If this is true @HockeyCanada didn’t allow Wayne Gretzky in the locker room to read the starting lineup before the gold medal game whoever made the decision needs to resign today,” Whitney said via X. “What a disgrace.”

A simple reply from Hockey Canada followed in the replies. “This is not true.”

There has been some tension between Gretzky and his home country in recent times. Most of it stems from the political world despite Gretzky being beloved throughout the hockey world. Gretzky addressed as such during the Olympics when appearing on the Canadian television station, CBC.

“I’m a hockey player. I’m a Canadian, a true Canadian,” Gretzky said. “I want Canada to win a gold medal. I’ve never wavered from that. I’ve been friends with prime minsters and presidents. Somehow there’s been a little bit more tension than normal. At the end of the day, Canada and the US are like brothers and sisters, they’re gonna fight and argue but eventually they’ll come together. That’s the way I see it.”

Of course, the United States emerged victorious in the gold medal game, in which Gretzky attended. Matt Boldy scored the opener, only for Canada to respond via Cale Makar. Overtime was required to settle the difference, opening the door for Jack Hughes to become the hero. It’s the first time Team USA brought home a gold medal since 1980.

Now, the NHL is back in full swing. Gretzky will be involved on the television side, still working as an analyst for TNT. He will appear on the network throughout the playoffs with host Liam McHugh and fellow analysts such as Anson Carter and Paul Bissonette.

But before then, Hockey Canada felt the need to address an internet rumor. There was no refusal to let Gretzky into the locker room ahead of the gold medal game.