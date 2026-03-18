Jack Hughes and his quest to get his game-winning puck from the Olympic gold medal game came to an end before ever really getting started. On Wednesday, the Hockey Hall of Fame denied Hughes of getting the memorabilia item back in his possession. They say the puck was “never Jack’s to own” and since the donation process occurred, they will continue to display it in Toronto.

“Unfortunately, in the easiest words, it was never Jack’s puck to own,” Hockey Hall of Fame VP of the resource center and curator Philip Pritchard said via ESPN. “It’s been donated to us now. For every artifact that’s been donated, we have a paper trail and signed paperwork of where it’s come from.”

Another statement from the Hockey Hall of Fame was released, explaining why they are in possession of the puck. The International Ice Hockey Federation helped them obtain the historic piece following the gold medal game in Milan.

“Items are formally transferred to the Hall through IIHF’s established artifact donation process and added into our permanent collection,” the Hockey Hall of Fame said. “These artifacts are preserved, exhibited and shared with fans worldwide through our museum and international outreach programs, ensuring that defining Olympic and World Championship moments are preserved and remain accessible to the global hockey community.”

Jack Hughes calls Hockey Hall of Fame having Olympic puck ‘bull***’

Feb 22, 2026, became a date forever linked with United States Hockey. Hughes scored the overtime goal to bring a gold medal back to the States for the first time since 1980. Doing so against rival Canada made the moment even sweeter. Slotting one under the legs of Jordan Binnington, after being assisted by Zach Werenski, will be a moment many people will remember for a long time.

Celebrations began once the puck hit the back of the net. Hughes and his teammates threw their gear into the air and began to hug each other for the accomplishment. There was not much concern about where the puck was, to say the least.

But just under a month later, also while speaking to ESPN, Hughes said he was attempting to get the puck back. He does not agree with the Hockey Hall of Fame being considered the owner.

“I’m trying to get it,” Hughes said via ESPN. “Like, that’s bull**** that the Hockey Hall of Fame has it, in my opinion. Why would they have that puck?”