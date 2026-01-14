Home of Greg Biffle burglarized weeks after fatal plane crash, $30,000 stolen

The Mooresville, N.C., home of Greg Biffle was broken into Jan. 8, just weeks after the NASCAR legend and six others were killed in a plane crash at Statesville Regional Airport. WCNC Charlotte reported the burglary Wednesday.

According to the police report obtained by the outlet, $30,000 in cash and a backpack were reported missing from the home. No arrests have been made at the time of writing. An investigation is still ongoing.

The crash which took Biffle, his family, and three others’ lives happened around 10:15 a.m. ET. At that time, a Cessna C550 crashed while landing at Statesville Regional Airport about an hour north of Charlotte. The wreckage immediately triggered fire and heavy smoke, leaving a pile of rubble on the ground.

A handful of local viewers captured footage, stunned by the plane’s low trajectory as it attempted to salvage the situation. Visibility in the area was low at the time of the crash, due to rain in the area. The Federal Aviation Administration is still investigating the cause of the crash.

Details of Greg Biffle memorial

A Gathering of Remembrance is scheduled for Friday at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte. The memorial, open to the public, begins at 11 a.m. ET. It will stream live on NASCAR.com, Facebook, YouTube and The NASCAR Channel.

Biffle, 55, made a name for himself in NASCAR in the late 90s and early 2000s, winning a Truck Series championship in 2000 and an O’Reilly Auto Parts Series title in 2002. He raced full-time in the Cup Series from 2003-2016, driving the No. 16 Ford for Roush Fenway Racing. Biffle compiled 19 wins in NASCAR’s top series, finishing runner-up to Tony Stewart in the Chase for the 2005 championship.

Last Monday, RFK Racing unveiled a new display at the team museum in Concord in honor of Biffle. The new display features the car in which Biffle drove to victory in 2013 at Michigan International Speedway. It was Biffle’s 19th and final Cup Series win. It was also Ford’s 1,000th NASCAR win. Included is the trophy Biffle won that day, as well as a commemorative coin and a race-winning diecast.

Other items present are Biffle’s National Guard firesuit, the Victory Lane champagne bottle from his 2006 Southern 500 victory, and the trophy from his 2012 win at Texas Motor Speedway.