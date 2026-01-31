Hooded figure attacks Bron Breakker before Royal Rumble Match, directly leads to stunning elimination

Bron Breakker was arguably the favorite to win the 2026 Men’s Royal Rumble Match and challenge for a world title of his choosing at WrestleMania 42. Breakker was eliminated just seconds after the bell rang.

Breakker, who drew the No. 2 spot in the 30-man over-the-top-rope battle royale, was making his way down the aisle before a hooded figure attacked him. The unknown person drove Breakker into the ring steps before hitting him with a Curb Stomp… Seth Rollins, anyone?

Breakker, tossed in the ring by the hooded figure, who then exited through the crowd, was immediately eliminated by Oba Femi. Just like that, a stunning elimination before the match truly got going.

Bron Breakker a stunning elimination in 2026 Royal Rumble

The identity of the man under the hoodie will be a major storyline moving forward. If it was indeed Rollins, it makes for an interesting situation.

Rollins, currently sidelined with a shoulder injury, is the leader of The Vision stable. Breakker is a member of the group, along with Bronson Reed, Logan Paul, and Austin Theory. Manager Paul Heyman made it clear the goal was to have Breakker win the Royal Rumble. He was denied the chance, and it might have been by Rollins, who could be eyeing that main event spot at WrestleMania.