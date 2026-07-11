Houston Astros select Florida State pitcher Wes Mendes in 2026 MLB Draft

Florida State pitcher Wes Mendes was selected by the Houston Astros with the No. 57 overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft. The lefty arm is now off the board.

Mendes spent the last two seasons in Tallahassee playing his freshman year (2024) at Ole Miss. This past spring, Mendes sported a 9-3 record, a 2.81 ERA and had 125 strikeouts over the course of 93 innings. They were career-bests across the board.

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He has an 18-7 career record across three seasons and 258 strikeouts in 202.2 innings pitched. His ERA went from 6.82 to 5.42 and then 2.81 in each step of his career.

What MLB scouts are saying about Wes Mendes

Mendes was key for Florida State this year to get them to the NCAA Super Regional. Overall, he took a nice step forward throughout the 2026 season.

“An athletic 6-foot-1 left-hander, Mendes will use a robust five-pitch mix to keep hitters guessing,” Mendes’ MLB scouting report read. “While his fastball sits around 92 mph and tops out at 96, it does feature some life upstairs with some angle to his glove side. His 80-mph changeup is his best secondary, a plus cambio he sells well with arm speed, the kind of offspeed offering that seems to pause in mid-air with late arm side depth to it. His low-80s slider can show some good short glove side tilt and he can back foot it to right-handed hitters and he’s added a new, harder cutter, with better shape and control of it as the season has gone on. He’ll use his upper-70s curve to steal a strike early in counts.

“Mendes has improved his delivery as well as his ability to control his emotions on the mound, all allowing him to minimize damage and fill up the strike zone a lot more consistently than in the past. He can run into trouble deeper in outings, but it’s not anything teams viewing him as a future big league starter to select in the top couple of rounds are overly concerned about.”

Mendes is a Jesuit High School graduate. As a junior, Mendes aided the school in winning a Florida state championship.