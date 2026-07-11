Houston Astros select Notre Dame RHP Jack Radel in 2026 MLB Draft

Jack Radel terrorized ACC teams all season at Notre Dame. Now, he might be doing the same at the professional level.

Radel heard his name called at the 2026 MLB Draft by Commissioner Rob Manfred. The Houston Astros selected him with the No. 28 overall pick in the firt round. A huge moment for Radel, his family, and everyone back in South Bend. One of the Irish’s best is off the board.

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

Awards piled in for Radel after his great 2026 campaign. He was named first-team All-ACC and multiple outlets gave him third-team All-American. The stats certainly back up those honors.

Radel pitched in 15 games and started all of them for Notre Dame. His ERA finished at 3.29 over 87.2 innings. Opposing batters struck out an incredible 116 times, while walking on just 22 occasions. A mouth-watering strikeout-to-walk ratio that you know MLB teams were a fan of.

Looking at individual game performances, two of them stand out. Radel had two complete games, going the distance. One was a nine-inning effort vs. Clemson, with the other in a blowout victory over Boston College.

What MLB Draft analysts are saying about Jack Radel

Radel received a scouting report from MLB Pipeline before the draft took place. They ranked him as the No. 45 overall player in the class, projecting him to be taken in the second round. In the report, Pipeline talked about his different pitches and how they fare. They also explained why Radel has an opportunity to be successful despite not having overpowering stuff.

“Radel’s riding fastball now sits at 93-95 mph and touches 98 while holding velocity deep into games,” the report said. “He’s doing a better job of locating a mid-80s slider with depth that has become a solid offering, while his new upper-80s cutter elicits plenty of chases. He lands his 78-82 mph curveball for strikes and mixes in an upper-80s changeup with fade and sink against left-handers.

Though Radel doesn’t have a true plus offering and his pitch shapes are fairly ordinary, he succeeds because of his pitchability and competitiveness. Combining a high release point with good extension gives batters a different look and he pounds the strike zone. He’s a high-floor starter who could fit into the middle of a rotation.”

From a grading standpoint, Radel comes out at 55 overall on the 80-grade scale. Three different pitches — fastball, slider, and cutter — are considered 55-grade. A notch below at 50-grade are the curveball and changeup.