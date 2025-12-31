Former Texas A&M and Arizona head coach Kevin Sumlin was named the new head coach of the Houston Gamblers in the UFL. It’s his first head coaching gig since he last coached the Gamblers in 2022.

Sumlin went 3-7 in his lone season in Houston nearly four years ago, but will get another crack at the spring league. While he did not coach in 2025, Sumlin spent two years at Maryland under Mike Locksley as the associate head coach/co-OC/tight ends coach.

Sumlin is most known for his time as the head coach of Texas A&M (2012-17) and Arizona (2018-20). He also coached Heisman winner Johnny Manziel.

Kevin Sumlin has been named the head coach of the Houston Gamblers.

Sumlin didn’t find too much success at Arizona, going 9-20 in three seasons. But he was pretty successful with the Aggies before the school decided to cut ties after 2017.

Sumlin went 51-26 in six seasons, including 11-2 during his first year, leading them to a No. 5 ranking by season’s end. But, he could not find breakthrough success like that the rest of the way.

Sumlin also posted a 25-23 record in SEC play with the Aggies. But now, he’ll get a chance to get things going in the UFL once again.

Sumlin was fired after the 2024 season at Maryland for an off-the-field incident regarding the coach facing DUI charges. He reportedly refused a breathalyzer test. That results in a license suspension for at least one year. The coach pleaded not guilty and waived arraignment.