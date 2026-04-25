Former Michigan tight end Marlin Klein was selected by the Houston Texans in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft. His pro career can now begin!

In 11 games last season, Klein logged 24 catches for 248 yards, one touchdown and 10.3 yards per catch. In his career, he has 38 catches, 364 yards, one touchdown and 9.6 yards per catch.

As a member of the Class of 2022, Klein was a three-star recruit out of Rabun Gap (Ga.) Nacoochee School, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 44 overall prospect in the state, the No. 22 tight end in the class and the No. 446 overall prospect in the class.

Born in Germany, Klein grew up playing soccer and basketball before turning to American football. He originally played for the Cologne Crocodiles, a junior team in Germany. That’s when Klein transferred to Rabun Gap, a boarding school in the state in order to play high school football in the US.

What NFL Draft analysts are saying about Marlin Klein

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein broke down Klein ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. You can read his evaluation below.

“German-born prospect with average athleticism in space but above-average grit at the point,” he wrote. “Klein’s tape shouldn’t be viewed as a finished product considering his relative lack of game experience in the sport.

“He needs to block with inside hands but displays a sturdy core and strong hands to do his job in-line. He builds speed with long strides and will catch what is provided. More muscle mass is needed, but Klein has a chance to become a Day 3 pick as a backup ‘Y’ tight end.”

Coming into the draft, Klein was rated as a third or fourth round prospect by Zierlein. He did not have a direct pro comparison.