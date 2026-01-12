Hyak Motorsports has announced a new multi-race sponsorship with Chef Boyardee, bringing one of America’s most recognizable brands back to the NASCAR Cup Series with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and the No. 47 team.

Per a team release, Chef Boyardee will serve as the primary sponsor for three Cup Series races during the 2026 season and will also be an associate sponsor throughout the year. The partnership aligns two brands centered on multigenerational fan connection, with Chef Boyardee featured through on-car branding, team assets and integrated fan-engagement activations.

Excited to welcome @ChefBoyardee to the team for the 2026 season!



“We’re excited to welcome Chef Boyardee to the Hyak Motorsports family,” Stenhouse said. “They’re a brand everyone knows, and bringing them into NASCAR is something the entire team is looking forward to. We’re ready to start the season off strong and represent Chef Boyardee throughout the year.”

The new look will debut at the NASCAR Clash on Sunday, Feb. 1, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. From there, the sponsorship will carry added significance at the Daytona 500, where Stenhouse has already etched his name into the record books as the 2023 winner.

“Ricky has been an incredible ambassador for our brands in the 12 years that we have been sponsoring his car in the Cup Series,” said Henk Hartong, CEO of Brynwood Partners. “We are excited to bring Chef Boyardee back to the track at Daytona and

Talladega this season, both places where Ricky has taken the checkered flag previously.”

Moreover, Chef Boyardee will also appear on the No. 47 Chevrolet later in the season at Talladega Superspeedway on April 26, another venue that plays to Stenhouse’s strengths. The 37-year-old has long been regarded as one of the garage’s most aggressive and effective superspeedway racers, making the Daytona and Talladega appearances a natural fit for the partnership.

Beyond race-day exposure, the deal includes digital and social media initiatives, behind-the-scenes content and fan-focused activations aimed at extending the brand’s reach both at the track and at home.

Continuing, Stenhouse remains under contract with Hyak Motorsports through the 2026 season after reworking his deal last year. He has driven the No. 47 since 2020, back when the organization competed as JTG Daugherty Racing.

While the second half of the 2025 season proved challenging, Stenhouse said the focus remains on building consistency and speed heading into the future.

“I’ve got a great group of guys who work hard, and we all want the same thing,” Stenhouse said last season. “I’ll be in the 47 the rest of this year, the offseason and going into ’26.”

With a familiar driver and an iconic brand for marquee races ahead, Hyak Motorsports is positioning the No. 47 for a high-profile start to the 2026 campaign. We’ll see if it leads to sustained success.