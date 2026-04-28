Ian Rapoport believes that Carson Beck, a 2026 third-round draft pick, will get an opportunity to be the starting quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals. While appearing on the NFL Network’s The Insiders, Rapoport revealed Beck’s chances to be the Cardinals’ QB1.

“[Arizona] just understood the value across the league, knowing that if people didn’t take [Beck] at one, they probably weren’t going to take him at two,” Rapoport said. “Arizona Cardinals wait, wait, wait, and get a really talented quarterback in the third round.”

Rapoport then said the Cardinals have Jacoby Brissett on the roster, but he has not been with the squad this spring because he wants a new contract. The Cardinals also have Gardner Minshew, who has starting experience, but Rapoport is confident that Beck will have a chance to see the field sooner rather than later.

From The Insiders on @NFLNetwork: With the uncertainty surrounding the #AZCardinals QB position, Carson Beck has as good a shot as anyone. pic.twitter.com/inTilD4wIQ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 27, 2026

“Carson Beck is going to get a shot,” he said. “He’ll either earn it or won’t, but he is going to have a very interesting opportunity in Arizona.

Carson Beck is ready to be a ‘sponge’ with the Cardinals

Beck joined the Cardinals after spending the 2025 season with the Miami Hurricanes. In his one season at Miami, he was selected to the All-ACC Third Team and led the team to a national championship appearance.

From 2020 to 2024, Beck played for the Georgia Bulldogs. He was a member of the 2021 and 2022 national championship teams but was the backup QB for Stetson Bennett, who is currently with the Los Angeles Rams. Beck was Georgia’s starting QB in 2023 and 2024 and led the team to back-to-back SEC Championship appearances.

“Experience matters and obviously having a ton of experience in college and having played a ton of games, you see how experience continues to teach you and continues to better you,” Beck said after the Cardinals drafted him, per Zach Gershman of AZCardinals.com. “Obviously, just coming in with an open heart, open mind, and just trying to be a sponge and learn everything I can.”

If Beck becomes the starter, Cardinals fans are hoping he is the guy who can turn things around. Last year, Arizona went 3-14 and missed the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season.