Ian Rapoport reveals which teams could be interested in trading up for Rueben Bain Jr.

Rueben Bain Jr. is one of the premier pass rushers in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft. After leading Miami on the defensive side of the ball to a national championship game this past season, he could very well be the first EDGE taken off the board later this month.

To NFL insider Ian Rapoport, there could be more than one team vying for his services. So much so, that they could be willing to trade up in the top 10 to earn the right to draft him.

“Bain is an interesting one for me,” Rapoport said. “Let’s just say, in this scenario, that he gets to, let’s say No. 6 or maybe 7. There’s some teams up around 10 — you got the Kansas City Chiefs, you have the Saints at No. 8, you have the Dallas Cowboys (No. 12) a little after that — who have done all the homework on EDGE rushers, who have a need at EDGE rusher to try to get an impact player in the defense.

“Is Rueben Bain the center of some trade talks? Do we actually see Bain be the subject of the first trade in the top 10?”

The interest in Bain comes after he recorded a whopping 20.5 sacks during his collegiate career. 9.5 of those came this past season en route to Miami’s national championship appearance.

Moreover, the standout pass-rusher finished 2025 ranked No. 1 among EDGE rushers with 54 hurries and second with 67 pressures. His high draft projection could lead to him seeing the field early an often during his NFL career, where he’s expected to continue his torture of opposing quarterbacks. Rapoport doesn’t expect Bain to have to wait long to hear his name called, either.

“For me, this isn’t a question of when he is going to go. He is going to be a top 15 pick,” Rapoport said. “It’s really just, does someone absolutely need him when they decide to trade up for him?”

The 2026 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 23–25, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Bain will be in attendance, which was announced on Thursday.













