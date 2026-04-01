When the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils get together, the intensity dial gets up a notch or two. The Metropolitan Division rivals are not real fond of each other. And while there might not be anything on the line from a playoff perspective, good luck telling hockey players to take a day off. Especially inside Madison Square Garden.

About halfway through the second period, one of the more entertaining things you can see on the ice broke out as a result of tension — a goalie fight. Jacob Markström traveled all the way from his goal over to Igor Shesterkin, who had just made a save. Other Ranger and Devil players were up against the board and turned around to the two goalies going at one another.

“Here comes Markström,” Rangers play-by-play commentator Kenny Albert said. “Markström and Shesterkin dropped the gloves. Markström was not happy that Shesterkin took a shot at one of his teammates. So, Markström came all the way down the ice and he and Shesterkin are throwing punches.”

GOALIE FIGHT ALERT 😳



Igor Shesterkin and Jacob Markström were throwing hands 😱 pic.twitter.com/eIWpzIMGYi — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 1, 2026

Both guys will have to walk away from the fight feeling pretty good about the performance. As for the on-ice results? One goalie clearly has the advantage.

Shesterkin saved 22 of the 23 shots thrown his way. New Jersey only put one puck behind the New York goalie for a save percentage of .957. Markström did not share the same luck, seeing four pucks hit the back of the net from the Rangers on 22 shots. Not exactly a winning recipe for the Devils.

Adam Fox led the way for the Rangers in the points department, serving up two assists. Four different New York players scored, including United States Olympic Team member JT Miller. His teammate and gold medal hero, Jack Hughes, also got a tally to his name, assisting on the lone New Jersey goal.

Unfortunately, this is the last time we will see these two teams play this season. Eight games remain for the Devils, seven for the Rangers. The two teams currently sit in last place in their division, seeing the year end once the regular season concludes. No playoffs will take place.

So, moments such as the goalie fight are what fans are able to hold onto at this point of the season. Maybe finding some luck in the NHL Draft lottery can spark some excitement, hoping to bring a get a young stud.