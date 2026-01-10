Ikem Ekwonu injury update: Panthers starting LT carted off field with apparent knee injury

The Carolina Panthers might have suffered a costly injury in the Wild Card round playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams. Starting left tackle Ikem Ekwonu was carted off with a seemingly serious injury.

The offensive tackle was injured on the same play in which he was bulldozed over by a defensive lineman and called for holding on. After getting run over, Ekwonu immediately began grabbing his knee.

The injury was serious enough that the game went to commercial break between the second down play (which contained the injury) and the third down snap. Ikem Ekwonu could be seen in pain as he went to the sidelines.

Eventually, a cart was brought out to take him to the locker room. Ekwonu tried to get into the front of the cart initially, but had to move to the back after wincing in pain. He was carted off as fans cheered, and Ekwonu waved to the crowd as he left the field.

According to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Ekwonu has already been ruled out for the rest of the game. That will be a significant loss for Carolina.

Ikem Ekwonu hurt, but Cam Newton revs up crowd

While the Ikem Ekwonu injury will certainly sting, emotions are running high in Carolina. Former superstar quarterback Cam Newton was back in town to help kick the game off in style. He returned and pounded the drum before kickoff.

Newton is the last quarterback to lead the Panthers to the playoffs when they secured a Wild Card spot in 2017. He spent nine years in Carolina before returning to the franchise in 2021, and during that time, he made three Pro Bowls. He also won the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2011 and was the league MVP in 2015.

Saturday afternoon, he was back at Bank of America Stadium as part of the pregame festivities. He got a resounding ovation from the fans in attendance, as well.

On3’s Nick Schultz also contributed to this report.