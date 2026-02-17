When Ilia Malinin took the ice Friday for the free skate at the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, he was the favorite to win the gold medal. But some costly mistakes hindered his performance as he eventually dropped to eighth – missing the podium entirely in a shocking result.

Malinin’s reaction was clear after he fell twice during his routine despite entering in position for the gold medal. He also received a wave of support from other high-profile athletes such as Tom Brady and Simone Biles.

Malinin spoke with NBC’s Mike Tirico Tuesday in Milan and said he’s looking forward to participating in this week’s gala even after his disappointing showing over the weekend. But the messages from Brady and Biles, as well as Stephen Curry and Snoop Dogg, helped him get through the initial aftermath as he got ready to push forward.

Ilia Malinin talks with Mike Tirico about his 2026 #WinterOlympics experience. pic.twitter.com/PJ6OmdL6VB — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 17, 2026

“It’s honestly been a lot of ups and downs,” Malinin said of the days following his performance. “Of course, following the free skate, it was a little hard at first and trying to realize what happened and how devastating it really was. But looking back at it, I got so much love, so much support.

“Everyone was there for me. I had so many different people reach out to me. Tom Brady, Steph Curry, Simone Biles, Snoop. I’m honestly just so honored for that. It just made my day.”

Biles, in particular, knows quite well what it’s like to struggle on the Olympics stage. During the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics, she suffered from the “twisties” and eventually withdrew from several events. She returned to Olympic competition in Paris in 2024 and rounded out her decorated career with four medals, including three golds.

That’s why Malinin said her message was especially important. While he didn’t discuss specifics of their conversation, it shows what could lie ahead even after a disappointing run on the big stage.

“We’ve had a similar path,” Malinin said. “She told me that she can relate to that. For her, she just had to get through there and understand what happened to not have that happen in the future.”

Ilia Malinin’s run at the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics ended with a gold medal, though. He was part of the United States’ team figure skating event. Even after his tough day, he will participate in this weekend’s exhibition gala for the first time since the free skate.