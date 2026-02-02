Indiana CB Jamari Sharpe works championship celebratory 'shift' at Raising Cane's, talks catching game-winning INT

Indiana Hoosiers cornerback Jamari Sharpe helped the team win the College Football Playoff National Championship earlier this month, and he celebrated by working a “shift” at Raising Cane’s. Sharpe was joined by teammates WR Elijah Sarratt and CB D’Angelo Ponds at the Raising Cane’s in Bloomington, Indiana, a few days after the Hoosiers defeated the Miami Hurricanes in the championship game. On3 attended the event, and Sharpe spoke to the media about how the team has grown over the last two years under head coach Curt Cignetti.

“I seen us grow a lot,” Jamari Sharpe told On3 and a group of reporters. “We made it to the college football last year, lost first round. We ran it back this year. Everybody had the same mentality that we had to win. We had to finish this year right. Then, as a coach, I just met him last year; he’s the same guy every time. Every day he comes to work, and he’s about business. I appreciate it.”

After Sharpe spoke to reporters, he began his “shift” with Sarratt and Ponds. The trio filled drinks, pumped Cane’s sauce, buttered Cane’s toast, and bagged box combos for fans who attended the event.

Jamari Sharpe says the national championship was ‘an amazing experience’

The “shift” was a good way for Sharpe interact with the fans who have shown their support all year. And it’s likely the fans wanted to meet with the 22-year-old, who had the game-winning interception against Miami. And that pick was special for Sharpe as he did it in Miami, a city where he grew up.

“It was an amazing feeling, getting the game in the pick in my hometown in front of my family,” Sharpe said. “Growing up in Miami, I always wanted to be on the big stage. And it was just an amazing experience to catch the game-winning interception for my team.”

Sharpe finished the 2025 season with 50 tackles, six tackles for loss, one interception, seven passes defended, and four forced fumbles. He has been with the team since 2022 but did not make his debut until the start of the 2023 season. Shapre played high school football at Miami Northwestern and helped the team win the state championship in 2019.