The state of Indiana’s quest to lure the Chicago Bears away from Illinois took a new turn on Thursday. The Senate introduced a bill to establish a stadium authority to help generate funding for a new stadium.

S.B. 27 was introduced Thursday by Senate majority floor leader Chris Garten, calling for the establishment of a stadium authority. The purpose would be to acquire and finance “certain facilities” as the state tries to position itself to land the Bears.

The stadium authority would “acquire, construct, equip, own, lease, and finance facilities,” according to the bill. It would also include an option for the Bears to eventually buy the stadium once the debt is paid off.

In a statement Thursday night, the franchise acknowledged the Indiana bill and the support from Indiana Gov. Mike Braun. Team president Kevin Warren previously confirmed the Bears were open to Northwest Indiana as a stadium site amid ongoing conversations with the state of Illinois about a site in Arlington Heights, located in Chicago’s western suburbs.

“The legislation presented by the State of Indiana is a significant milestone in our discussions around a potential stadium development in Chicagoland’s Northwest Indiana region,” the statement read. “We appreciate the leadership and responsiveness of Governor Braun and Indiana lawmakers in advancing a framework that allows these conversations to move forward productively.”

Bears’ stadium search takes another turn

The Bears purchased the Arlington Park Racecourse in Arlington Heights in 2023 with hopes of leaving Soldier Field for a new stadium. Although the franchise presented renderings for a new location on Chicago’s lakefront, focus shifted back to Arlington Park.

However, the Bears need assistance from the Illinois General Assembly. The team wants to negotiate taxes with nearby schools and other taxing bodies, which is why the state legislature is necessary.

Amid the dialogue, Kevin Warren made it clear the franchise would be open to Northwest Indiana, if an opportunity presented itself. He made those remarks in an open letter to fans Dec. 17, just days before a huge home game against the rival Green Bay Packers, and said the idea is not about leverage.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has been steadfast in his stance that taxpayers would not pay for a new Bears stadium. But speaking with reporters this week, he expressed interest about assisting with infrastructure around a potential Arlington Heights stadium.

“Some of the infrastructure needs that the Bears are identifying as their needs are actually needs of the area around Arlington Heights,” Pritzker said, via WGN-TV. “Those were projects that we were going to build at one point or another.”

As stadium talks continue, the Bears’ season is still going for at least another week. They picked up their second win over Green Bay in the span of a month with a thrilling come-from-behind victory in the NFC Wild Card game. Chicago is now getting ready to take on the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET.