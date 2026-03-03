The Indianapolis Colts are buying time and control in their ongoing negotiations with Daniel Jones. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Colts are placing the transition tag on the quarterback as talks continue on a potential multiyear extension.

The one-year transition tender is worth $37.833 million and gives Indianapolis the right to match any offer sheet the veteran quarterback signs elsewhere. The move signals two things at once: that the Colts want Jones back, but they’re not quite ready to fully commit long term without safeguards.

Jones, who signed a one-year deal in March after six seasons with the New York Giants (and a late-2024 stint on the Minnesota Vikings’ practice squad), revived his value in Indianapolis. In 13 starts, he led the Colts to an 8-5 record while throwing for 3,101 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions, posting a 100.2 passer rating.

That performance made him one of the more intriguing quarterback situations of the offseason. However, CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones reported that the transition tag could be a calculated gamble.

One league source noted Jones wouldn’t sign an offer sheet just anywhere, with teams like the Jets not being appealing, and others, such as the Cardinals or Dolphins, lacking the cap space to put together a competitive offer. Still, there’s one team quietly watching.

The Minnesota Vikings are “lurking,” per multiple sources via CBS Sports, monitoring the situation closely. Minnesota would need to create cap room, but if the Colts hadn’t tagged Jones, the belief was that the Vikings could have ramped up pursuit quickly after the deadline.

There is mutual respect between Jones and Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell, and Minnesota remains in the market for veteran stability after a disappointing year from J.J. McCarthy. That backdrop adds urgency for Indianapolis.

Additionally, general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen enter 2026 facing significant pressure. There’s no clear backup plan if Jones walks either. Former franchise quarterback Anthony Richardson is expected to seek a fresh start, and league sources believe Indianapolis would net no more than a fifth-round pick in return.

Inside the locker room, support for Jones is clear: “I mean, everybody loves Dan,” wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. told On3 last fall. “Everything he’s done for us, the way that he’s given this franchise hope. … That guy is tough as nails, and I know that he’s going to be back.”

By using the transition tag, the Colts ensure they won’t lose Jones without a fight. But with Minnesota hovering and long-term talks still unresolved, the next few weeks could determine whether Indianapolis secures stability or re-enters quarterback uncertainty.