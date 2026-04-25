Former LSU safety A.J. Haulcy was selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft. His pro career can now begin!

This past season, Haulcy recorded 89 tackles, four pass deflections, three interceptions, and one forced fumble for the Tigers. He was named a First Team All-American and a First Team All-SEC selection.

His career began at New Mexico before transferring to Houston for his sophomore and junior seasons. He spent his last season of college football at LSU, which has helped propel him to the NFL.

As a member of the Class of 2022, Haulcy was a three-star recruit out of Missouri City (Texas) Fort Bend Marshall, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 221 overall prospect in the state, the No. 124 safety in the class and the No. 1,513 overall prospect in the class.

Across four seasons of college football, Haulcy compiled 346 tackles, 17 pass deflections, 10 interceptions, and four forced fumbles. He will likely be one of the first safeties to come off the board in the NFL Draft.

What NFL Draft analysts are saying about A.J. Haulcy

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein broke down Haulcy ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. You can read his evaluation below.

“Haulcy, aka Mr. Give Me That, is a throwback safety with a compact, densely muscled frame and a pro feel for reading the field,” he wrote. “He’s a rare blend of ballhawk and enforcer who can scurry into passing lanes for takeaways or run through a receiver to break up a pass. His pattern recognition and instincts are top-notch and he’s decisive in his reactions.

“A lack of sustained top-end speed could create mismatches in man coverage. He’s more effective playing forward than he is at guarding large spaces in deeper coverages. He’s rock-steady as a finisher but sees the missed tackle total tick higher as an open-field tackler. Haulcy’s frame and game are pro-ready, though. He projects as a good NFL starter in a zone-heavy scheme.”